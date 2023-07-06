Auto

Toyota cars become costlier in India: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 06, 2023 | 06:29 pm 3 min read

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a strong hybrid (petrol-electric) setup (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has increased the prices of its entire range in India. The new prices have been implemented from July 5 onward. Although the carmaker is yet to disclose the exact hike for each model, the cost has gone up on average by 1.5%. Toyota's portfolio consists of cars ranging between Rs. 6.81 lakh (Glanza) and Rs. 2.10 crore (Land Cruiser 300).

Why does this story matter?

Toyota is one of the leading automakers in India, in terms of SUVs and MPVs. Its Innova range and Fortuner are immensely successful in the country. The carmaker has now increased the prices of its offerings by nearly 1.5% on our shores to counter the rise in input costs. This might push buyers to explore alternatives to various Toyota cars in India.

Toyota Glanza: Price starts at Rs. 6.81 lakh

One of the popular offerings is the premium hatchback category, the Toyota Glanza flaunts a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, L-shaped DRLs, split-type LED taillights, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, it gets leatherette upholstery, a head-up display, a 9.0-inch infotainment system, six airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera. It is backed by a 1.2-liter, inline-four, dual VVT engine that generates 89hp/113Nm (petrol) and 76.4hp/98.5Nm (CNG).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Price begins at Rs. 10.86 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder rivals the Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos in India. It features a 'Crystal Acrylic' grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The spacious cabin gets ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 9.0-inch infotainment system, and six airbags. It runs on a 1.5-liter K-series engine (103hp/137Nm) or a 1.5-liter TNGA petrol-hybrid setup (114hp/141Nm).

Toyota Innova Crysta: Price starts at Rs. 20 lakh

After a brief hiatus, Toyota Innova Crysta made a comeback in the Indian market this January. The MPV has sweptback projector headlamps, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer 16-inch alloy wheels. The seven/eight-seater cabin gets two-tone leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. It draws power from a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 148hp/360Nm.

Toyota Fortuner: Price begins at Rs. 33 lakh

The Toyota Fortuner boasts a lengthy and muscular hood, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a side-stepper, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Its seven-seater cabin features an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, a 360-degree-view camera, six airbags, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The full-size SUV is fueled by a 2.8-liter diesel engine (201hp/500Nm) and a 2.7-liter petrol mill (164hp/245Nm).

