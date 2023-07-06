Auto

Top 5 cars in India with ADAS under Rs. 20L

Top 5 cars in India with ADAS under Rs. 20L

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 06, 2023 | 05:07 pm 3 min read

Kia Seltos now comes equipped with ADAS (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Safety is becoming a crucial parameter for car buyers in India. People are opting for vehicles with better safety kits over creature comfort functions. This has pushed automakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra, Honda and Kia Motors to introduce Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) in their new products. Here's our pick of the top five cars available in India with ADAS under Rs. 20 lakh.

MG Astor: Price starts at Rs. 10.82 lakh

MG Astor is one of the affordable options to look at if ADAS is a priority. The SUV features a chrome-studded hexagonal grille, swept-back projector LED headlamps, skid plates, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it has a panoramic sunroof, a digital personal assistant, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel. It is backed by a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine (108hp/144Nm) and a 1.3-liter, turbo-petrol mill (138hp/220Nm).

Kia Seltos: Expected to cost north of Rs. 11 lakh

Kia Seltos's GTX+ and X-Line trims now come loaded with ADAS functions. The SUV flaunts a chrome-surrounded grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, roof rails, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The five-seater cabin has a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. It gets a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (160hp/253Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol motor (113.4hp/144Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (113.4hp/250Nm).

Honda City: Price begins at Rs. 11.57 lakh

Honda City sports sweptback LED headlights, a redesigned honeycomb-mesh grille, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a sloping roofline, and Z-shaped 3D wrap-around LED taillights. The sedan features leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity features. The mid-size offering is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid setup (125hp/253Nm) and a 1.5-liter, inline-four petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm).

Mahindra XUV700: Price starts at Rs. 14.01 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 popularized ADAS in India. The SUV has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Its six/seven-seater cabin features a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. The car runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (197hp/380Nm) or a 2.2-liter diesel motor in three tunes (153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm).

Tata Safari: Price begins at Rs. 15.65 lakh

Tata Safari gets a sculpted hood, a large chromed grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlights, roof rails, flared wheel arches, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The seven-seater SUV's cabin comes loaded with a faux wood dashboard, premium leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch free-standing infotainment console. It draws power from a 2.0-liter "Kryotec," turbocharged diesel engine (178hp/350Nm).

Share this timeline