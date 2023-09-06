Honda City and Amaze become more expensive: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 06, 2023 | 05:28 pm 2 min read

The City is the flagship sedan offering for Honda in India (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has increased the prices of its popular sedan offerings, the City and Amaze in India. The former now starts at Rs. 11.63 lakh, witnessing a price hike of up to Rs. 7,900. The latter begins now at Rs. 7.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), a revision of up to Rs. 6,900. This newest rise in price is due to an increase in input costs.

Honda City is available in four variants

The Honda City is available in four variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX. The ex-showroom prices of these trims are now Rs. 11.63 lakh, Rs. 12.51 lakh, Rs. 13.63 lakh, and Rs. 14.86 lakh, respectively. The mid-size sedan is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated, "i-VTEC" petrol engine that produces 119hp maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Honda Amaze is backed by a 1.2-liter petrol engine

The Honda Amaze is offered in five variants: E, S, V, VX MT, and VX CVT. The ex-showroom prices of these models are now Rs. 7.10 lakh, Rs. 7.90 lakh, Rs. 8.40 lakh, Rs. 9.10 lakh, and Rs. 9.77 lakh, respectively. The compact sedan is fueled by a 1.2-liter, inline-four petrol engine that generates 89hp of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox..

