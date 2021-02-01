Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 01, 2021, 02:44 pm

Honda Motor has increased the prices of its four-wheelers in India by up to Rs. 20,000. The company has not shared any reason for the price-hike but reports suggest it is due to the rising input costs. The models that have become dearer in India include the Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and the fifth-generation City. Here are more details.

Car #1 Honda Amaze: Now starts at Rs. 6.22 lakh

Honda Amaze has become costlier by Rs. 5,000. It features a sloping roofline, a chrome grille, sleek LED headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers a 5-seater cabin and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The car also gets a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 88.76hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that delivers 98.63hp/200Nm.

Car #2 Honda Jazz: Now starts at Rs. 7.55 lakh

The Jazz has also received a price-hike of Rs. 5,000. It sports a chrome-finished grille, refreshed bumpers, an all-LED lighting setup, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, a power steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and a rear camera. The car runs on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 88.5hp/110Nm.

Car #3 Honda WR-V: Now starts at Rs. 8.55 lakh

Honda WR-V has become dearer by Rs. 5,000. It houses a chrome slat grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and power-adjustable ORVMs. Inside, it offers quad speakers, an electric sunroof, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, dual front airbags, and a rear view camera. The SUV gets two engine choices: a 1.2-liter petrol mill that makes 88.50hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 97.89hp/200Nm.

Car #4 Fifth-generation Honda City: Price starts at Rs. 10.99 lakh