All-new Aprilia RS 440 to debut tomorrow: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 06, 2023 | 03:40 pm 2 min read

The upcoming Aprilia RS 440 will come equipped with an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Aprilia is all set to take the wraps off the all-new RS 440 on September 7 for the global markets. The sporty-looking motorcycle will be an entry-level model for the brand in the Indian market. To recall, a teaser from the Italian marque showcases the bike's sharp front and sleek rear design. With an all-new 440cc engine and premium features, the supersport is expected with a price tag of around Rs. 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.

The supersport will feature all-LED lighting setup and designer wheels

The design of the upcoming Aprilia RS 440 will likely be inspired by its elder sibling, the RS 660. The middleweight supersport will flaunt a sculpted fuel tank, a full fairing, a signature tri-headlamp setup with integrated LED DRLs, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, and a sleek LED taillight. The bike would also get split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a slim tail section, a TFT instrument cluster, and lightweight alloy wheels.

It will be backed by an all-new 440cc twin-cylinder engine

The technical details of the upcoming Aprilia bike are yet to be announced by the bikemaker. However, we expect the bike to feature a newly developed 440cc, twin-cylinder engine with a power output of around 45hp. It will be manufactured at the company's Baramati facility in Maharashtra. Disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit at the rear will ensure the rider's safety.

How will the Aprilia RS 440 fare against its rivals?

RS 440 is expected to be priced at Rs. 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. This will position it as a competitor against the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 400. While the KTM RC 390 is known for its aggressive riding position and sharp handling, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 offers smooth power delivery and comfortable ergonomics. It remains to be seen how the entry-level supersport from Aprilia will stack up against its rivals in terms of performance, features, and pricing.

