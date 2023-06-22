Auto

Royal Enfield Classic 650 in the works: What to expect

Royal Enfield Classic 650 in the works: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 22, 2023 | 02:31 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Classic 650 will draw power from a 648cc, parallel-twin engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has planned to expand its 650cc portfolio with new models in the coming years. In the latest development, a near-production-ready mule of the upcoming Classic 650 model has been spotted doing test runs, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. The retro-inspired offering will likely be the most affordable 650cc model for the bikemaker. Here's what we can expect from the motorcycle.

Why does this story matter?

Currently, the Classic 350 is the highest-selling motorcycle for Royal Enfield in India. It has been one of the most sought-after bikes since its debut in 2009. Now, the Chennai-based automaker is planning to add a 650cc model to the Classic line-up on our shores. With its retro-inspired styling and potent parallel-twin motor, the bike has the potential to be a game changer.

The bike will feature the iconic 'tiger eye' pilot lamps

The upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 will likely retain the overall design of its younger sibling, the Classic 350. The motorcycle will feature a signature teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp with the iconic 'tiger eye' pilot lamps, a wide handlebar, a rider-only saddle, large metallic fenders, and dual exhausts. The retro-inspired offering will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and ride on wire-spoked wheels.

It will come equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 will come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the upcoming retro motorcycle will likely be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

It will be offered with a 648cc, parallel-twin engine

Powering the Classic 650 will be the same 648cc, air-and-oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine from the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. It will likely generate 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. The motor should be linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch.

How much will the Royal Enfield Classic 650 cost?

Royal Enfield will be announcing the pricing and availability details of the Classic 650 at its launch event in the coming months. The motorcycle is still in the prototype stage. When launched, we expect the retro-inspired bike to be priced at around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It will likely be an entry-level model in the 650cc range on our shores.

Share this timeline