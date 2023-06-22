Auto

2024 KTM 390 Duke: Everything we know so far

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 22, 2023 | 11:20 am 2 min read

2024 KTM 390 Duke will feature all-LED lighting setup. Representative image

KTM is gearing up to officially unveil the 2024 iteration of the 390 Duke soon. In the latest development, the middleweight streetfighter was spotted at a dealer's yard, sans camouflage. The performance-oriented motorcycle will be getting a major overhaul and will follow the Austrian bikemaker's modern design philosophy. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming motorcycle.

KTM is known for offering high-performance motorcycles at relatively affordable price points. The bikemaker introduced the 390 Duke in 2013 to compete in the middleweight category. Now, a decade after its arrival, the company has decided to completely redesign the motorcycle to rival the likes of the BMW G 310 R and TVS Apache RR 310.

The motorcycle will follow the brand's edgy design philosophy

The upcoming KTM 390 Duke will follow the brand's edgy design philosophy and will look sharper than the outgoing model. It will feature a muscular fuel tank, an angular LED headlamp, split-type DRLs, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, split seats, a bolt-on subframe at the rear, and an LED taillamp. The bike will pack a TFT instrument console and roll on lightweight alloy wheels.

The bike will feature cornering ABS and traction control

For the safety of the rider, the 2024 KTM 390 Duke will come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS with a cornering function, a traction control system, and riding modes. Suspension duties on the streetfighter motorcycle will be taken care of by WP-sourced 43mm inverted forks on the front and a side-mounted preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The streetfighter will be backed by an updated 399cc engine

Powering the 2024 KTM 390 Duke will be an updated, 399cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is expected to produce over 43hp of maximum power and 37Nm of peak torque. The mill will likely be mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with an assist and slipper clutch.

How much will the 2024 KTM 390 Duke cost?

The pricing and availability details of the new 390 Duke will be disclosed by KTM at the time of launch in the coming months. We expect the middleweight streetfighter to carry a premium over the current model, which retails at Rs. 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. If priced right, it could emerge as a game changer in the sub-500cc category.

