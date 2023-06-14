Auto

2023 KTM 200 Duke's India launch soon: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 14, 2023 | 11:05 am 2 min read

2023 KTM 200 Duke will feature inverted front forks. Representative image

KTM is all set to launch the 2023 version of the 200 Duke in India soon. In the latest development, the upcoming motorcycle was spotted at multiple dealerships in an undisguised avatar. The streetfighter offering will get an LED headlamp unit from its elder sibling, the 390 Duke. Apart from minor cosmetic changes, the bike will remain mechanically unaltered.

Why does this story matter?

In 2012, the 200 Duke put KTM on the wishlist of college students and young professionals by providing a high performance-to-price ratio. The motorcycle single-handedly revolutionized the 200cc streetfighter segment on our shores. However, the popularity of the bike started to decline after the arrival of capable rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

The motorcycle will ride on alloy rims

Barring the new LED headlamp with integrated DRLs from the 250 Duke and 390 Duke, the upcoming KTM 200 Duke will retain the overall design of the current model. It will feature a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, and a slim LED taillamp. The streetfighter will ride on designer alloy wheels.

The bike will be equipped with dual-channel ABS

To ensure the rider's safety, the updated KTM 200 Duke will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the streetfighter offering will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

It will be backed by a 200cc, single-cylinder engine

Powering the 2023 KTM 200 Duke will be the same 199.5cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine from the current version. The OBD-2-compliant mill will develop 25.4hp of power and 19.5Nm of peak torque. It would be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

How much will the 2023 KTM 200 Duke cost?

KTM will disclose the pricing and availability details of the 2023 iteration of the 200 Duke in India at its launch event, which is expected to happen soon. We expect the updated streetfighter will carry a premium over the current-generation model, which retails at Rs. 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores. The bike will largely remain identical, apart from the all-LED lighting setup.

