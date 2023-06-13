Auto

2023 Triumph Street Triple's India launch soon: Check top features

2023 Triumph Street Triple's India launch soon: Check top features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 13, 2023 | 07:14 pm 2 min read

Bookings for the bike started in December 2022 (Photo credit: Triumph)

British automaker Triumph will launch its 2023 Street Triple bike in India soon. To recall, its bookings started in December last year. The vehicle has a sporty look, offers several electronic riding aids, and is backed by a 765cc, three-cylinder engine. Here, it will be offered in R and RS variants. So, what are the top features of the two-wheeler? Let us see.

The bike gets alloy rims and under-belly exhaust

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple sits on an aluminum beam twin-spar frame and has a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up split-style seats, and a silvered under-belly exhaust. The bike packs a twin-pod LED headlight with eyebrow-like DRLs and a tapered tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. The vehicle can store 17.4 liters of fuel, weighs 166kg, and rides on stylish cast aluminum alloy wheels.

What about the tech features?

The new Triumph Street Triple packs a 5.0-inch color instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity. The bike also gets traction control and an IMU-assisted cornering ABS facility. The R variant comes with four riding modes, namely Rain, Road, Sport, and Rider (fully configurable). Meanwhile, the RS trim comes with an additional Track mode.

It runs on a 12-valve DOHC engine

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple runs on a 765cc, liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline three-cylinder engine that makes 120hp/80Nm in the R model and 130hp/80Nm in the RS variant. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with 'Triumph Shift Assist.'

There are disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2023 Triumph Street Triple is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with switchable ABS, for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm inverted big piston forks on the front side and a fully-adjustable piggyback reservoir shock absorber on the rear end.

How much will it cost in India?

The pricing information of the 2023 Triumph Street Triple in India will be announced at the time of its debut. However, the R variant might cost around Rs. 10-10.3 lakh, while the RS variant may be priced at around Rs. 11.6-12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline