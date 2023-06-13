Auto

Volvo C40 Recharge v/s XC40 Recharge: Know the differences

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 13, 2023 | 05:30 pm 3 min read

Both cars get ADAS functions

Swedish automaker Volvo will introduce its C40 Recharge model in India tomorrow. It will be the brand's second pure-electric car here after the XC40 Recharge. The C40 has a futuristic appearance, an opulent cabin with ADAS functions, and promises a range of nearly 360km per charge. So, how do the firm's two electric vehicles differ? Let us have a look.

The XC40 Recharge misses out on a rear wing

Volvo C40 Recharge has a sloping roofline, lengthy hood, closed front grille, Thor's Hammer LED headlights with DRLs, stylish alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, vertically-stacked LED taillamps, and a small wing. The XC40 Recharge offers a flat bonnet, a closed grille, door-mounted ORVMs, alloy wheels, roof rails, Thor's Hammer LED headlights with DRLs, a rear window wiper, and L-shaped taillights.

The C40 delivers more front headroom

Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge have the same length (4,440mm), height (1,595mm), and wheelbase (2,702.5mm). However, the C40 boasts greater front headroom (39.4-inch v/s 37.6-inch), while XC40 delivers more headroom at the rear (38.3-inch v/s 36.7-inch).

C40 Recharge has a 100% leather-free cabin

Both Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge offer a sustainability-focused, blacked-out cabin with recycled materials utilized in the carpet fibers and door panels. However, out of the two, only the C40 is completely leather-free. The duo also offers a panoramic sunroof, vertically-positioned AC vents, a circular three-spoke steering wheel, and a center console with an armrest that divides the driver and passenger areas.

What about technology and safety features?

Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge are offered with the same list of tech and safety facilities. They come with an air purifier, Harman Kardon sound system, a digital instrument cluster, USB chargers at the front and rear, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and an ADAS suite. The duo gets built-in Google services, including Google Maps, and Google Assistant.

C40 Recharge can accelerate faster and delivers more range

Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge are fueled by two electric motors linked to a 78kWh battery pack. The setup puts out 402hp/659Nm in both models. The C40 can sprint from 0-97km/h quicker than the XC40 (4.5 seconds v/s 4.7 seconds) and also delivers a greater range per charge (363.7km v/s 359km). Simply put, the C40 Recharge delivers better performance.

Which one is better?

In India, the Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to cost around Rs. 60 lakh, while the XC40 Recharge sports a price figure of Rs. 56.9 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Both cars are well equipped. However, our vote goes in favor of the C40 Recharge for its sustainability-focused cabin and better performance in comparison to its sibling.

