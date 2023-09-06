Uber-luxurious Toyota Century SUV breaks cover: Check pricing and features

Auto

Uber-luxurious Toyota Century SUV breaks cover: Check pricing and features

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 06, 2023 | 02:20 pm 2 min read

Toyota Century SUV features electrically deployable side steps (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has introduced its luxurious Century SUV, a limited-edition vehicle set to rival the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It boasts a price tag of JPY 25,000,000 (approximately Rs. 1.4 crore). With only 30 units available per month, the uber-luxurious model is an exclusive offering from the Japanese marque. The imposing SUV features a spacious and tech-biased cabin and a capable plug-in hybrid powertrain, making it a standout in the luxury car market.

It boasts an all-LED lighting setup and minivan-like sliding doors

Built on the TNGA platform, the Toyota Century SUV features upgrades to its body's torsional rigidity. It measures 5,024mm long, 1,989mm wide, and 1,803mm tall, with a generous wheelbase of 2,949mm and a kerb weight of 2,570kg. It features a long and sculpted bonnet, split-type LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a large chromed grille, door-mounted ORVMs, chrome-lined windows, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with minivan-like electric sliding rear doors for easy access.

It features lounge-like reclining rear seats for added appeal

On the inside, the Century SUV's luxurious four-seater cabin features a dual-tone dashboard with soft-touch materials and premium leather upholstery. It gets lounge-like reclining rear seats with ventilation and massaging function, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, brushed aluminum trims all-around, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. Multiple airbags and ADAS functions ensure the safety of the passengers. Toyota plans to offer extensive customization options for truly unique builds.

It is backed by a plug-in hybrid powertrain

The plug-in hybrid powertrain of the Century SUV consists of a 3.5-liter V6 engine linked to a CVT gearbox, along with a rear-mounted electric motor. With a combined output of 406hp and an all-wheel-drive setup, the SUV aims to provide an engaging driving experience.

Share this timeline