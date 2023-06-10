Auto

2024 Lexus GX looks more rugged now: Check best features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 10, 2023, 11:40 am 2 min read

2024 Lexus GX features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Lexus)

Japanese marque Lexus has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the GX for the global markets. The third-generation SUV is offered in six trim levels - Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail, and Overtrail+. The rugged off-roader is now underpinned by an updated body-on-frame chassis based on the modern TNGA-F platform seen on its cousin, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

Why does this story matter?

Derived from the Land Cruiser Prado, the GX model sits between the sporty RX crossover and uber-luxurious LX in the global portfolio of Toyota-owned Lexus. Introduced in 2002, the full-size SUV has spawned three generations to date and is now available in tough-looking Overtrail and Overtrail+ trim levels. The company has also confirmed a hybrid powertrain for the off-roader at a later date.

The SUV brings the global Lexus "Overtrail Project" to life

The 2024 Lexus GX is the first model to bring the global Lexus "Overtrail Project" to life. It has a stylish design with a blacked-out spindle grille, adaptive tri-beam LED headlights with DRLs, silvered skid plates, black cladding all-around, roof rails, and 18-inch rugged alloy wheels with 33-inch off-road-biased tires. A full-width LED taillamp and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

Inside, it offers a blend of luxury and durability

The spacious seven-seater cabin of the 2024 Lexus GX features a blend of luxurious and durable materials. The SUV gets premium upholstery made using semi-aniline leather and NuLuxe, a digital key, a cooled glovebox, a head-up display, a 120V AC inverter for auxiliary accessories, six illuminated charging ports, and a wireless charger in the front console. The front seats get heating and ventilation functions.

It gets an engaging infotainment panel and premium sound system

To keep its passengers entertained during long journeys, the 2024 Lexus GX is equipped with a large 14-inch touchscreen infotainment panel that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard across the range. The sophisticated SUV is also equipped with a 10-speaker premium surround sound system as standard. An immersive 21-speaker Mark Levinson surround audio setup is available as an option.

It is backed by a 3.4-liter V6 engine

Powering the 2024 Lexus GX is a 3.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 petrol engine that is paired with a 10-step DirectShift automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system. The motor puts out a maximum power of 345hp and a peak torque of 650Nm.

