Top 5 bikes to consider before buying Royal Enfield Classic

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 09, 2023, 07:45 pm 3 min read

2023 Royal Enfield Classic 350 rides on wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

The 2023 iteration of Royal Enfield's Classic 350 has started arriving at dealerships across the country. Deliveries of the updated model have also begun. The retro motorcycle is the company's highest-selling offering on our shores. With a starting price tag of Rs. 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom), it rivals bikes in different categories. Here's a look at the top alternatives to the Classic 350.

Firstly, a quick look at the Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 ranges between Rs. 1.93 lakh and Rs. 2.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp unit with 'tiger eye' pilot lamps, a rider-only saddle, and wire-spoked wheels. For safety, it gets disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It runs on a 349cc, single-cylinder, J-series engine (20hp/28Nm).

KTM 200 Duke: An agile streetfighter with an aggressive design

KTM 200 Duke can be yours at Rs. 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, a halogen headlamp unit with LED DRLs, and a slim LED taillamp. The bike has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is powered by a 199.5cc, 4-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine (25.4hp/19.5Nm).

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: A capable quarter-liter supersport offering

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is available between Rs. 1.92 lakh and Rs. 2.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It sports an all-LED lighting setup, full fairing, clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, and designer alloy wheels. For safety, it gets disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is fueled by a 248cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (26hp/22.6Nm).

Jawa Perak: An old-school bobber motorcycle

Jawa Perak will set you back by Rs. 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a wide handlebar, a low-set single seat with an integrated brake lamp, a round halogen headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with golden pinstripes, and wire-spoked wheels. The bike is armed with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock. It runs on a 334cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine (30hp/33Nm).

Honda CB350RS: A neo-retro scrambler with customization options

Honda CB350RS is available between Rs. 2.15 lakh and Rs. 2.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It gets a sculpted fuel tank, a circular LED headlight, a single-piece seat with an integrated LED taillight, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers are also available. It runs on a 348.6cc engine (20.8hp/30Nm).

Benelli Imperiale 400: A retro-inspired cruiser with modern technology

Benelli Imperiale 400 costs Rs. 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for all color options. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-type seats, a circular halogen headlight, a single-piece grab rail, a pea-shooter exhaust, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. For safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. The bike draws power from a 374cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (20.7hp/29Nm).

