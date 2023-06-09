Auto

Porsche Mission X concept electric hypercar breaks cover: Check features

Porsche Mission X concept electric hypercar breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 09, 2023, 04:53 pm 3 min read

Porsche Mission X features Le Mans-style doors for easy ingress (Photo credit: Porsche)

Legendary supercar marque Porsche has taken the wraps off the Mission X concept EV to celebrate the '75 Years of Porsche Sports Cars.' According to the carmaker, the concept coupe symbolizes the motorsport DNA of the company and has luxurious appeal. The EV features a unique 900-volt fast-charging system, allowing the car to charge roughly twice as quickly as the Taycan Turbo S.

Why does this story matter?

Founded in 1931, German carmaker Porsche is now celebrating the 75th anniversary of the first car to bear the Porsche name, the 356 'No. 1' roadster.

To make the event special, the automaker has revealed the Mission X concept electric hypercar.

The EV picks up the torch from the likes of the 959, Carrera GT, and 918 Spyder as the company's flagship offering.

The coupe features Le Mans-style doors and all-LED lighting

The Mission X concept hypercar follows the brand's modern design philosophy and flaunts elements from its racecars. The EV features a sculpted hood, vertically-stacked LED headlamps with DRLs, a front air splitter, a wide air dam, flared wheel arches, a sloping roofline, Le Mans-style doors, and designer forged alloy wheels. The rear end of the coupe gets connected LED taillamps with illuminated Porsche lettering.

The car gets bucket-type seats and premium leather upholstery

Inside, the Mission X concept EV has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery. The car features a dual-tone black-and-brown dashboard, a yoke-style steering wheel, four-point seat harnesses, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a free-standing infotainment panel on the passenger side with an analog watch. The safety of the passengers is taken care of by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be backed by a potent electric powertrain

Porsche is yet to disclose the technical specifications of the Mission X concept EV. However, we expect the electric hypercar to draw power from a powerful electric motor that will be linked to a large battery pack. The EV will feature a 900-volt fast-charging system.

What will the Porsche Mission X concept EV offer?

Porsche has not announced the pricing details of the Mission X, as it is still in an early concept stage. The company has no plans to build a production-ready version of the coupe yet. According to the carmaker, the EV has the potential to become the fastest road-legal vehicle on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, dubbed the 'Green Hell,' if it ever goes into series production.

Share this timeline