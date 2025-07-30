Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's 'Param Sundari' release pushed; see new date

LOADING...
By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 30, 2025
01:34 pm
What's the story

The release of the much-awaited film Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has been pushed from July to August 2025. The romantic drama, produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, was earlier scheduled for a summer release but will now hit theaters on August 29. The makers confirmed the news on social media recently.

Film details

'Param Sundari': A vibrant romantic drama

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a vibrant romantic drama that celebrates the theme of opposites attracting. The film is set in Kerala and explores the cultural chaos between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl. The first look of the film had already created quite a buzz online, with fans eagerly waiting to witness this new-age love story on the big screen.

Twitter Post

Box office competition

'Saiyaara' and 'Param Sundari'

The new release date of Param Sundari puts it two weeks after the much-anticipated War 2, which is set to release on August 14. While makers haven't confirmed the reason behind delaying Param Sundari, according to a Mid-Day report, it might be because of Metro...In Dino and Saiyaara. Since these two films belong to the romance genre as well, the filmmakers of Param Sundari may have decided it was in their best interest to dodge a clash.