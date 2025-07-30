This Audi electric sports car might rejuvenate the brand

Audi is gearing up to unveil a new electric sports car in September, ahead of the Munich auto show. The announcement was made by CEO Gernot Dollner in an interview with German newspaper Bild. He said that the upcoming model will be "TT Moment 2.0," a nod to the iconic design of the TT from the late 1990s. The new car is expected to serve as "an identity builder" for the brand.

Concept It will debut as a concept The upcoming electric sports car will be unveiled as a concept in September. The model is likely to flaunt some design elements that are more fantastical than practical. However, Dollner has confirmed that this won't remain just a concept, saying "the car will be built" and setting its launch for two years from now.

Successor A successor to the discontinued Audi TT The electric car will be an indirect successor to the Audi TT, that was discontinued after the 2023 model year. Dollner didn't share any other details about this new vehicle but hinted that it will pave the way for future Audis with a new design language, interior look, and technical features. He described it as "a highly emotional sports car—not a TT, not an R8, but something in between."

Collaboration prospects Could share platform, powertrain with Porsche 718 There are speculations that the upcoming Audi car could share a platform and engine with the upcoming Porsche 718 EV. It is an electric sports car set to replace the current Boxster and Cayman models. However, changes in tuning or power output would be made to differentiate it from its Porsche counterpart.