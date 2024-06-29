Porsche unveils one-off 911 Turbo S with Chromaflair paint job
Porsche has revealed a one-off 911 Turbo S, showcasing the capabilities of its Sonderwunsch Factory Commissioning personalization program. The model is inspired by four special Porsche 959s from the late 1980s. Its standout feature is a hand-painted "Chromaflair" Urban Bamboo exterior, which comprises wafer-thin pigments in the topcoat that change color, depending on light and viewing angle.
A look at the interiors
The custom 911 Turbo S also flaunts a hand-painted stripe in Rock Green Metallic, Anthracite Brown Metallic, and Jet Green Metallic. The interior showcases meticulous attention to detail, with hand-stitched Island Green cross-stitching seams on the dashboard and door panels. Black leather seats are enhanced with Agave Green, Slate Gray, and Island Green inserts. The center console lid and driver-side rear window bear the Sonderwunsch mark, while an all-leather luggage compartment completes the design.
Porsche expands customization options
Porsche continues to expand its commitment to personalized vehicles through its Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur program. The company now provides more than double the customization options it did in 2012, with more than 1,000 additional options available across all models. As part of this growth, the firm is reimagining its Sonderwunsch program from the late 1970s for one-off vehicles like the custom 911 Turbo S.