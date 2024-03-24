Next Article

The Magotan is Volkswagen's first production car to feature the triple-screen setup

Volkswagen reveals triple-screen feature in new sedan for international markets

What's the story Volkswagen has unveiled an innovative triple-screen setup in its newest sedan, the new-generation Magotan. The German carmaker has tailored the car specifically for the Chinese market. This groundbreaking feature is a first for Volkswagen, and reflects similar configurations seen in luxury models from compatriots like Porsche and Mercedes-Benz. The triple-screen setup will also be incorporated into the new-age Tiguan and the forthcoming Tayron SUVs.

Triple-screen setup: An in-depth examination

The unique configuration in Magotan comprises an infotainment display with a backlit slider controller at the base, akin to that of the Tiguan. All three screens are anticipated to operate on Volkswagen's newest MIB4 digital interface. Despite a worldwide decrease in sedan demand, China continues to be a robust market for this body style, making it an optimal location for this innovative feature's premiere.

Magotan's performance and market rivalry

The Magotan utilizes the same underpinnings and powertrains as the current-generation Passat and SKODA SUPERB, resulting in cost-effectiveness due to parts commonality. Volkswagen equips the sedan with either 1.5-liter or 2.0-liter turbo-petrol 'TSI' engines with varying power outputs based on the model. In terms of market competition, the sedan competes directly with models like the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord.

Triple-screen setup anticipated for India-bound Tayron SUV

Although the Magotan will not be marketed in India, its triple-screen setup is anticipated to be incorporated into the India-bound Tayron SUV. Volkswagen Group also intends to re-launch the SKODA SUPERB and the new-generation SKODA OCTAVIA in the upcoming months. Additionally, sporty versions of the Taigun and Virtus have been launched in India, which will be available for purchase soon.