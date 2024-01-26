Specifications

Battery specifications and suspension system

Each Prologue trim is powered by an 85kWh Lithium-ion 'Ultium' battery pack from General Motors. The SUV sports a capable multi-link suspension system at all four corners. To give buyers plenty of charging options, Honda will offer three different charging benefit packages upon delivery. These packages include various amounts of credits for EVgo and Electrify America charging stations, as well as choices between different charging kits or credits toward home charger installation.

Deliveries

Prologue deliveries and shared EV platform with GM

Honda plans to start delivering the Prologue in March. The automaker has also teamed up with General Motors to create a shared EV platform, with the first model expected to debut in 2027. Moreover, Honda used "immersive" virtual reality technology to design the all-electric SUVs. With the Prologue's introduction, Honda aims to make a significant impact in the growing electric vehicle market by offering a competitive and feature-packed SUV.

Primary rival

Comparing Prologue to Chevrolet Blazer EV

The Honda Prologue's price is lower than its closest competitor, the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which begins at $56,715. Both vehicles utilize the same 'Ultium' battery pack, but the Chevrolet Blazer EV has a single rear-mounted motor and a range of 521km, 45km more than the Prologue. For reference, the former's single front-mounted electric motor delivers 212hp/320Nm, while the latter's powertrain produces 288hp/451Nm.