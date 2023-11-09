Lotus enters India with Eletre e-SUV: Check pricing, features

Lotus enters India with Eletre e-SUV: Check pricing, features

Lotus has officially made its debut in the Indian market with its premium electric SUV, the Eletre. The vehicle carries a starting price tag of Rs. 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). The British automaker is offering the EV in three distinct variants: standard, S, and R. It features a stylish design, opulent interior, and remarkable performance, positioning it as a formidable competitor in the premium SUV segment. The company also inaugurated its first showroom in New Delhi.

The design of the Lotus Eletre is eye-catching, showcasing a low-profile stance, streamlined L-shaped LED headlights, and a prominent front air dam. Its silhouette bears a striking resemblance to the Lamborghini Urus, characterized by a descending roofline and intricately designed five-spoke alloy wheels. The cabin of the EV provides ample space and is equipped with a 15.1-inch floating infotainment panel, a digital driver's display, and an exclusive third display for the passenger.

Offered with two powertrain choices, the Lotus Eletre comes equipped with a dual motor setup and an expansive 112kWh battery pack. The entry-level variant delivers 595hp of power and 710Nm of torque, while the high-end R trim generates 893hp of power and 985Nm of torque. The WLTP-estimated range for the e-SUV varies between 490km and 600km, depending on the trim. It accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 2.95 seconds and has a top speed of 265km/h.