RunR HS electric scooter launched at Rs. 1.25 lakh

1/3

Auto 2 min read

RunR HS electric scooter launched at Rs. 1.25 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 01:18 pm Oct 11, 202301:18 pm

RunR HS EV rides on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: RunR Mobility)

Homegrown automaker RunR Mobility, a company previously focused on the B2B segment, has now ventured into the Direct-to-Customer (D2C) market with the launch of its electric scooter, the HS EV. The company plans to roll out 200 EVs and open new dealerships for customers by the end of October. Moreover, RunR aims to set up 40 battery swapping stations within this fiscal year, strengthening its presence in the Indian market.

2/3

The scooter combines modern features with a retro-inspired design

The HS EV electric scooter is the sole offering from RunR Mobility in the D2C segment in India. It is priced between Rs. 1.25 lakh and Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom and before subsidy). Customers can choose from five color options: White, Black, Gray, Red, and Green. With features such as an anti-theft vehicle locator, remote fleet management, OTA updates, alloy wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup, this retro-inspired e-scooter is designed to appeal to a broad range of customers.

3/3

It promises a range of up to 110km

Powered by a 2hp BLDC hub-mounted electric motor that is paired with a 2.4kWh liquid-cooled battery pack, the HS EV boasts a claimed range of up to 110km on a full charge. The electric scooter can reach a top speed of 70km/h. Its battery management system (BMS) ensures efficient performance and reliability for riders seeking an eco-friendly alternative to traditional scooters.