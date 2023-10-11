Triumph Motorcycles and Akrapovic announce collaboration for exhaust systems

Triumph Speed 400 is the most affordable model for the bikemaker (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

British marque Triumph Motorcycles and Slovenian performance parts specialist Akrapovic have teamed up to create top-notch exhaust systems for the former's adventure and naked bike models. This exciting partnership aims to offer Triumph customers a wider range of high-quality exhaust options through their accessories line. Although the specific models set to receive these upgrades haven't been announced, we can expect more details in the coming months.

Both have a history of collaboration in Moto2 racing

This isn't the first time Triumph Motorcycles and Akrapovic have joined forces. Since 2019, they've been working together in the world of Moto2 racing, with Triumph supplying engines for Moto2 bikes that use Akrapovic exhaust systems. This successful racing collaboration has paved the way for their joint venture in developing exhaust systems for the bikemaker's adventure and naked bike models, promising exciting upgrade options for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Street Triple and Tiger range likely to receive upgrades first

It's likely that the popular Street Triple and Tiger range will be among the first to sport the new exhaust systems from the Triumph-Akrapovic collaboration. All models in both motorcycle ranges are currently the best-selling offerings for the bikemaker across the globe. This makes them perfect candidates for the initial rollout of the co-developed exhausts. More information regarding the performance parts is expected to be revealed soon.