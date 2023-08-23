How 2024 KTM 390 Duke fares against 2024 CFMoto 450NK

August 23, 2023

Both motorcycles roll on 17-inch alloy wheels

KTM has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of the 390 Duke for the global markets. The motorcycle gets a complete overhaul in its new-generation avatar. It goes up against the recently revealed 2024 CFMoto 450NK in the middleweight (sub-500cc) streetfighter category. Between these two, which one makes more sense? The Austrian brawler or the Chinese fighter?

Why does this story matter?

KTM is known for offering high-performance motorcycles at relatively affordable price points. The bikemaker introduced the 390 Duke in 2013 to compete in the middleweight category. Although it is considered the leader in the sub-500cc segment, competitors such as the BMW G 310 R and Kawasaki Z400 aim to snatch its crown. The newest to join the rivals list is the 450NK from CFMoto.

KTM 390 Duke looks more appealing with its aggressive design

The 2024 CFMoto 450NK takes design cues from the 800NK and flaunts an angular projector LED headlight, aggressive semi-fairings, a sleek tail section with an LED taillamp, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels. The 2024 KTM 390 Duke features an edgy design philosophy and gets a muscular fuel tank, an angular LED headlamp, split-type DRLs, a TFT instrument console, and lightweight 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 390 Duke comes equipped with a better electronics suite

Both the CFMoto 450NK and KTM 390 Duke come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a traction control system. However, the latter also features a cornering function for its ABS unit and launch control. The suspension duties are taken care of by inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock unit on both streetfighter bikes.

CFMoto 450NK packs a more powerful engine

Powering the CFMoto 450NK is a 449cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that puts out 46.9hp of maximum power and 39Nm of peak torque. The KTM 390 Duke is backed by a new 399cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that develops a maximum power of 45hp and a peak torque of 39Nm. Both bikes get a 6-speed gearbox. However, the latter also has a bi-directional quickshifter.

Which one should you choose?

In the European market, the pricing details of both streetfighter motorcycles are yet to be announced by their respective bikemakers. The CFMoto 450NK packs a more powerful engine. However, our vote goes in favor of the KTM 390 Duke for its aggressive design, better safety technology, and overall better brand value and reach.

