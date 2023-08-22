Tata Punch EV spied testing with front-charging slot

Written by Akash Pandey August 22, 2023 | 06:53 pm 2 min read

Tata Punch EV may come with a range of battery sizes. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Punch EV in India. As per the latest spy shots, it will be the first electric vehicle from the carmaker to feature a charging slot on the front bumper. Slated for release during the upcoming festive season, the Tata Punch EV will compete with the Citroen eC3 in India's EV market. The launch of the Punch EV is expected to significantly boost Tata Motors's electric vehicle sales in India.

Take a look at the expected features

The Punch EV will be a subcompact electric SUV built on the ALFA platform. It is expected to be equipped with Tata's Ziptron powertrain, featuring a permanent magnet synchronous motor powering the front wheels. The vehicle will sport alloy wheels with disc brakes. It could feature a liquid-cooled battery, with a range of battery sizes, similar to other Tata EVs. Inside, expect it to have a two-spoke steering wheel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen.

Punch EV will bolster Tata Motors's growth in India

Tata Motors recently celebrated a major milestone, having sold 1,00,000 electric vehicles in India within five years. The first 10,000 units took 44 months to sell, while the next 40,000 sales took 15 months, and the remaining 50,000 units were sold in just nine months. The Punch EV is anticipated to contribute to an even faster sales growth rate and will be a key addition to Tata Motors's revamped SUV line-up for the festive season.

