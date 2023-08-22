Volvo reveals launch date, booking information of C40 Recharge EV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 22, 2023 | 06:10 pm 2 min read

Volvo C40 Recharge has a WLTP range of up to 530km (Photo credit: Volvo)

Swedish automaker Volvo has announced that its highly anticipated C40 Recharge electric car will be launched in India on September 4. Bookings will open on September 5, with deliveries commencing in the latter half of the month. The C40 Recharge, a stylish coupe-SUV variant of the XC40 Recharge, is built on the CMA platform and comes equipped with a 78kWh battery pack. This provides a WLTP range of up to 530km on a single charge.

What about design and interiors?

The C40 Recharge boasts cutting-edge features such as pixel LED headlamps, 19-inch EV-specific alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch driver display, and a 9.0-inch Android-based central infotainment unit. Additional amenities include a Harman Kardon sound system, wired Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, and vegan leather upholstery. For the passengers' safety, the vehicle comes with Level 3 ADAS capabilities and an innovative one-pedal drive system that can assess traffic conditions.

What about its performance?

The Indian version of the C40 Recharge features a twin-motor AWD system, generating an impressive 403hp and 660Nm of peak torque. With the ability to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 4.7 seconds, the vehicle has a top speed limited to 180km/h. The C40 Recharge also supports fast charging at up to 150kW, allowing it to charge from 10-80% in a mere 37 minutes.

Pricing and rivals

While the C40 Recharge doesn't have a direct coupe-crossover EV rival, it faces competition from premium EVs in its price range, such as the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6, and Mercedes-Benz EQB. The expected ex-showroom price for the C40 Recharge in India falls between Rs. 60-65 lakh, making it an attractive option for those seeking a high-quality electric vehicle.

