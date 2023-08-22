KTM updates 250 Duke and 125 Duke with new features

Written by Akash Pandey August 22, 2023 | 05:56 pm 2 min read

The bikes showcase refreshed looks and innovative features

KTM has unveiled its 2024 version of the 250 Duke and 125 Duke motorcycles, alongside the updated 390 Duke. The bikes sport a refreshed look and new features. They share several design elements, including headlamps, alloy wheels, tank design, and taillamp. While the 250 Duke comes in White and Orange, the 125 Duke is available in Blue and Orange schemes. There is no official information regarding their launch in India but we expect them to arrive here later this year.

Take a look at the connectivity and performance abilities

The 2024 KTM 250 and 125 Duke are equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT display, updated switchgear, and connectivity functions such as music control, incoming call alerts, and turn-by-turn navigation. The 250 Duke features a 249cc engine that generates 30hp/ 24Nm. The 125 Duke is powered by a 124.9cc engine that delivers 14.5hp/12Nm. Both motorcycles are equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, ensuring smooth and efficient power delivery for riders.

Suspension and handling capabilities are quite impressive

Braking duties on the 2024 KTM 250 and 125 Duke are handled by 320mm front and 240mm rear discs, with dual-channel, cornering, and Supermoto ABS. Constructed on a steel frame with an aluminum swingarm, the bikes offer a seat height of 800mm, which can be increased to 820mm using the KTM PowerParts set. For suspension, the motorcycles also feature a 43mm WP Apex front fork with compression and rebound adjustability, as well as a preload adjustable rear mono-shock.

India launch is expected to happen with some variations

The India-spec models of the 2024 KTM 250 and 125 Duke may exclude some features as a cost-cutting measure by the brand. Despite these potential differences, the 2024 KTM 250 and 125 Duke motorcycles promise to provide an exhilarating riding experience with their updated design and advanced features. As for the pricing, the new 250 Duke and the 125 Duke could cost Rs. 2.60 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh (all ex-showroom), respectively, in India.

