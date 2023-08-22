All you need to know about India's car safety program

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 22, 2023 | 01:29 pm 2 min read

The program comes into effect on October 1. Representative image

India's highly anticipated Bharat NCAP crash test rating assessment program has been launched by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Adhering to global standards, the program will assign cars a star rating from one to five (one being the lowest) based on factors such as pedestrian-friendly design, occupant protection, and structural safety. Separate ratings will also be provided for adult and child occupants.

What is the eligibility for testing?

Under Bharat NCAP, manufacturers can voluntarily submit their vehicles for testing, and the program also has the authority to select cars from showrooms. Eligible vehicles include those that can carry up to eight passengers, weigh less than 3,500kg, and are either built or imported into India. To note, the program will also examine and rate CNG and electric vehicles (EVs).

Export-worthiness of Indian cars will increase

The new policy offers significant benefits for local automakers by eliminating the need for costly overseas testing, and aims to enhance the export-worthiness of Indian automobiles. Consumers will also benefit from a reliable assessment of vehicle safety. With its testing protocol aligned with international standards, India becomes the fifth country to have its own crash test program.

Unique inclusions set Bharat NCAP apart

Bharat NCAP sets itself apart from other crash test programs by including CNG and electric vehicles in its assessments. The voluntary nature of the program allows manufacturers to decide whether to participate. Finally, the star rating system provides consumers with a trustworthy evaluation of vehicle safety, while local automakers save on expensive international testing.

