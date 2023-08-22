2024 KTM 390 Duke revealed with bold design, upgraded features

Written by Akash Pandey August 22, 2023 | 01:21 pm 2 min read

Overall, the 2024 model appears larger than its predecessor (Photo credit: KTM)

KTM has just unveiled the 2024 iteration of 390 Duke, showcasing a striking redesign and new-age features. While the company has not yet announced the launch date for the revamped model, it is expected to arrive soon in India with a potentially higher price tag than the outgoing model, which retails at Rs. 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is anticipated to generate significant interest among motorcycle enthusiasts due to its enhanced engine, advanced rider aids, and improved hardware.

Take a look at the upgrades

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke includes a broader LED headlight, aggressive boomerang-shaped daytime running DRLs, and more prominent fuel tank shrouds. The new split seat arrangement and exposed rear subframe lend the bike a muscular and sporty look. It includes a 5.0-inch TFT display, with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and call and music controls. Powering the bike is an upgraded 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, linked to a six-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, and a quick shifter.

The bike gets advanced safety features

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke comprises a powder-coated steel trellis frame, 43mm upside-down front forks with rebound and compression adjustability, and a preload and rebound-adjustable mono-shock. The braking system includes a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, with dual-channel cornering and Supermoto ABS. The brakes are mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin tires. Rider aids such as launch control and ride modes (street, rain, and track) are also included.

