TVS Creon-based EV launching tomorrow as Ola S1 Pro rival

Written by Akash Pandey August 22, 2023 | 11:29 am 2 min read

The Creon-based scooter may attain a top speed of 105km/h. Concept image (Photo credit: TVS)

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to launch its Creon-based electric scooter in India on August 23. The vehicle was spotted at Electronic City in Bengaluru earlier this month, revealing its design details. Teasers from the brand itself have also confirmed some features of the upcoming e-scooter. The two-wheeler will boast a muscular and sporty design that will set it apart from its competitors such as Ola S1 Pro (2nd Generation) and Ather 450X.

Here's what the official teasers reveal

In 2017, TVS filed a trademark for the "ENTORQ" name and it may be used for the upcoming electric scooter. Some reports also suggest 'Xonic' could be the moniker. The two-wheeler will be based on TVS Creon which was initially showcased as a concept model at Auto Expo 2018. Per the official teasers, the EV will feature square-shaped LEDs stacked vertically and an eye-catching apron panel. It should offer sporty decals and disc brakes on both wheels.

The e-scooter will offer a touchscreen infotainment unit

It may outperform the rivals

Pricing for the TVS Creon-based electric scooter is expected to be around Rs. 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, including FAME 2 subsidies). With the launch scheduled for August 23, it is poised to attract electric scooter enthusiasts seeking a stylish model with a distinctive design and new-age features. The full specifications are still a mystery but a new teaser has revealed that the EV will provide a range of around 105km and boast a top speed of over 100km/h.

