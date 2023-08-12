Ather 450S vs Ather 450X: Know the differences

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy has introduced the updated 450 range of e-scooters in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The line-up now consists of three variants: 450S, 450X (2.9kWh), and 450X (3.7kWh). All trims of the performance-focused electric two-wheeler are now offered with an optional Pro Pack, which provides additional riding modes and a few other features.

Ather 450S: The most affordable offering from the EV maker

The new Ather 450S costs Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom) and retains the angular design philosophy of its elder sibling, the 450X. It features an all-new 7.0-inch "DeepView" LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity, in place of the full-color TFT unit. It draws power from a mid-mounted 5.4kW motor that is linked to a 2.9kWh battery. The EV promises a range of up to 115km.

450X (2.9kWh): Costs Rs. 1.38 lakh

The entry-level Ather 450X model gets a colored 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and in-built navigation on top of everything from the 450S trim. Although it retains the 2.9kWh battery pack, the EV is powered by a larger 6.4kW motor. This allows the automaker to offer the powerful "Warp" riding mode as an option. The e-scooter delivers a range of up to 111km.

450X (3.7kWh): Priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh

The range-topping 450X trim comes loaded with all the bells and whistles available on the 450X (2.9kWh) variant. However, it gets a massive boost in terms of performance. The EV is fueled by the same 6.4kW electric motor, but it is paired with a larger 3.7kWh battery pack. The company claims a range of up to 150km on a single charge for this model.

