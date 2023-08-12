2025 Cadillac ESCALADE IQ electric SUV debuts with 724km range

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 12, 2023 | 01:05 pm 2 min read

The 2025 Cadillac ESCALADE IQ rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Cadillac)

Cadillac has taken the wraps off the ESCALADE IQ for the global markets. The full-size all-electric SUV is set to arrive in 2025. The premium EV boasts a powerful 200kWh, 24-module battery pack with support for 800V DC fast charging and has an estimated driving range of up to 724km. It carries a starting price of $130,000 (roughly Rs. 1.07 crore) in the US.

The e-SUV gets four-wheel steering system for enhanced maneuverability

The Cadillac ESCALADE IQ packs a dual-motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration, along with a four-wheel steering system for enhanced maneuverability. For a smooth and comfortable ride, the e-SUV comes equipped with an independent front and rear suspension setup, featuring 'Magnetic Ride Control 4.0' and 'Adaptive Air Ride.' The suspension setup can be raised by up to 50mm.

It features Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) bidirectional charging technology

One of the standout features of the ESCALADE IQ is its Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) bidirectional charging technology, which enables the car to power a home during power outages. The EV also gets a massive 55-inch curved display setup. It is built on GM's all-new modular electric skateboard platform which maximizes cabin space by positioning the wheels at the corners and utilizing the floorboard for batteries.

