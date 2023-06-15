Auto

Renault's first electric car in India could be KWID EV

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 15, 2023 | 02:33 pm 3 min read

Renault City K-ZE is based on the same CMF-A platform as the KWID (Photo credit: Renault)

Renault is planning to introduce its first electric car in India. Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO and MD for Renault India Operations, has confirmed that the brand will introduce an electric vehicle here in 2025. As per rumors, the French marque may launch the KWID EV in India. It is already on sale in China (called City K-ZE) and Europe (called Dacia Spring Electric) since 2019.

Why does this story matter?

Renault has reached the highly-coveted production milestone of one million vehicles in India. With an annual production capacity of 480,000 units, the company's Chennai facility played a pivotal role in the automaker's monumental achievement. The brand has invested substantially in manufacturing, technology, and talent acquisition over the past few years. It is now planning to shift focus toward electric mobility for a greener future.

Renault plans to launch Tata Tiago EV-rivaling KWID EV

Renault City K-ZE Dacia Spring Electric concept

According to HT Auto, Renault has been planning to introduce the KWID EV since January this year. With a renewed push for electric vehicles by the government, the automaker is planning to reap the benefits by launching its first all-electric offering soon. Once launched, the electrified micro-SUV will primarily rival the Tata Tiago EV on our shores.

Let's take a look at the Renault KWID EV

The Renault KWID EV, known as Dacia Spring Electric in Europe, retains the overall design of its ICE-powered counterpart. It features a sculpted hood, a chrome-accentuated closed-off grille with a charging port tucked behind, bumper-mounted LED headlights, split-type DRLs, skid plates, roof rails, wheel arches with black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and a roof-mounted antenna grace the rear end.

The EV features an 8.0-inch infotainment system

Inside, the KWID EV remains largely identical to the ICE-powered model on sale now. It gets a spacious cabin and features a minimalist dashboard design with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and an 8.0-inch Easy Link infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS and EBD.

It promises a driving range of up to 271km

Globally, the Renault KWID EV is offered with a front-axle-mounted electric motor that is linked to a 26.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup develops 44hp/125Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 271km on a single charge.

How much will the Renault KWID EV cost?

Renault may introduce the KWID EV in India in 2025. The electric micro-SUV is already on sale in the Chinese market with a starting price tag of CNY 66,800 (approximately Rs. 7.66 lakh). In India, we expect the electrified four-wheeler to carry a price tag of around Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom) to undercut its primary rival, the Tata Tiago EV.

