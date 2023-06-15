Auto

Is Hero Xtreme 160R better than TVS Apache RTR 160

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 15, 2023 | 10:50 am 3 min read

Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the 2023 Xtreme 160R 4V in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle features an upgraded mill with a four-valve engine head, connected technology, and an improved suspension setup. At that price point, it rivals the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Between these two, which one is a better streetfighter offering? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

TVS Motor Company has been leading the sub-200cc performance-focused segment with its Apache RTR 160 range for the past few years. With the launch of the Apache RTR 160 4V, the company introduced segment-first features such as a 4-valve engine head and riding modes. However, Hero MotoCorp is now planning to dethrone the champion by introducing the updated version of the Xtreme 160R 4V.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V looks better with its edgy design

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V features a muscular 12-liter fuel tank with extensions, a sharp-looking LED headlight, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V sports a sculpted 12-liter fuel tank, an LED headlight, a single-piece seat, an upswept dual-barrel exhaust, and an LED taillamp. Both motorcycles get a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity.

The Apache model has better ground clearance

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has a seat height of 790mm, a ground clearance of 167mm, and a kerb weight of 145kg. In comparison, the Apache RTR 160 4V has a saddle height of 800mm, a ground clearance of 180mm, and tips the scales at 146kg.

Xtreme 160R 4V is equipped with 37mm inverted front forks

In terms of rider safety, both the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V come equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. Apache also gets three riding modes. The former gets 37mm inverted front forks, while the latter has telescopic front forks. Both bikes have a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V packs a more powerful engine

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V draws power from a 163cc air-and-oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that develops a maximum power of 16.7hp and a peak torque of 14.6Nm. In comparison, the Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7cc, air-and-oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder motor that develops a maximum power of 17.4hp and a peak torque of 14.73Nm. Both streetfighters are equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Which one is a better buy?

In India, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V ranges between Rs. 1.27 lakh and Rs. 1.37 lakh, while the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available between Rs. 1.24 lakh and Rs. 1.32 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Though the Apache is available at a lower price, our vote goes in favor of the Xtreme 160R for its aggressive design, better suspension, and connected technology.

