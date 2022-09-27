Business

Sensex closes at 57,107 points, Nifty settles at 17,007

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 27, 2022

Nifty Midcap 50 ended at 8,182.15 points on Tuesday

The stock market on Tuesday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 57,107.52 points and the Nifty tumbled to 17,007.4 points. The midcap indices largely reflected the broader market trend, trading near the flat line as the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapped up its course at 8,182.15 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY FMCG led the way, gaining 0.97%, 0.96%, and 0.63%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Cipla, Tata Consumer Products, and Shree Cements, adding 3.1%, 2.18%, and 2%, respectively. Hero Motocorp, Adani Ports, and Tata Steel are among the top stock losers, shedding 3.05%, 2.22%, and 2.2%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.07% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee edged up 0.07% to Rs. 81.57 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While gold futures gained 0.31%, to settle at Rs. 49,300, silver futures shot up by 0.78%, to Rs. 55,782. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.54% to settle at $78.07 per barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei on Tuesday traded in the red, slipping to 3,093.86 points and 26,571.87 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Hang Seng jumped 0.03% to 17,860.31 points. In the US, NASDAQ dropped 65.01 points, or 0.6%, to 10,802.92 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,168.14, which is a 5.6% increase from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up by 5.51% and is now selling at $1,382.74. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (0.01% down), $284.93 (4.11% up), and $0.4569 (2.73% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 1.51% higher than yesterday at $0.06211.

Information Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.