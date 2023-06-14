Auto

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V debuts in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 14, 2023 | 07:34 pm 2 min read

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the 2023 Xtreme 160R 4V in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level performance-focused motorcycle now gets a four-valve engine head for better air intake, along with inverted front forks for improved handling. The updated two-wheeler largely retains the edgy design of the previous-generation bike, with three new color schemes.

Why does this story matter?

Hero MotoCorp has been trying to appeal to college students and young professionals by introducing modern offerings in the Xpulse and Xtreme ranges. However, it faced tough competition in the form of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160 in the entry-level sub-200cc segment. Now, the company has refreshed the Xtreme 160R 4V with better hardware to claim the top spot.

The streetfighter features an all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V follows the brand's edgy design philosophy. It features a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a sharp-looking LED headlight, a wide handlebar with angular mirrors, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and rides on 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

The bike gets petal-type disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is equipped with petal-types disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the streetfighter motorcycle are taken care of by 37mm inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

It draws power from a 163cc, single-cylinder engine

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is fueled by an OBD-2-compliant 163cc air-and-oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 16.7hp and a peak torque of 14.6Nm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V can be yours at Rs. 1.27 lakh for the Standard variant and Rs. 1.37 lakh for the range-topping Pro trim (all prices, ex-showroom). The deliveries of the updated streetfighter will commence in the second week of July. The sporty motorcycle can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships from tomorrow (June 15).

