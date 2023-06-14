Auto

Volvo C40 Recharge v/s Kia EV6: Which e-SUV is better

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 14, 2023 | 07:26 pm 3 min read

Both cars get an ADAS suite

Swedish automaker Volvo has revealed its C40 Recharge model in India. Its bookings will commence here soon. The four-wheeler looks stylish, offers a tech-loaded cabin with ADAS, and runs on an electric powertrain that promises a range of 530km per charge. In our market, the vehicle takes on the Kia EV6. However, which one is better? Let us find out.

Kia EV6 looks sportier and modern

Volvo C40 Recharge offers a sloping roofline, a closed grille, a long bonnet, Thor's Hammer LED headlamps with DRLs, alloy wheels, a raked windshield, a shark-fin antenna, vertically-positioned LED taillights, and a wing. The EV6 gets a 'Digital Tiger Face,' swept-back LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, 19-inch wheels, and a full-width LED taillight.

The EV6 has a much bigger wheelbase

Volvo C40 Recharge has a length of 4,440mm, a height of 1,595mm, and a wheelbase of 2,702.5mm. In comparison, the EV6 is 4,695mm long, 1,550mm tall, and boasts a wheelbase of 2,900mm.

From sunroof to two-spoke steering wheel

Volvo C40 Recharge has a leather-free, blacked-out cabin featuring a three-spoke steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, a center console with an armrest that divides the driver and passenger areas, and vertically-placed AC vents. Kia offers the EV6 with a sunroof, ventilated seats, a twin-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a minimalist dashboard, a center console featuring an armrest, and a rear parcel shelf.

What about tech features?

Volvo C40 Recharge gets a Harman Kardon sound system, an air purifier, USB chargers at the front and rear, a digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, a rear-view camera, multiple airbags, and an ADAS suite. The EV6 sports a 14-speaker Meridian audio system, an AR head-up display, a twin 12.3-inch display setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, and ADAS.

EV6 delivers more range but C40 Recharge packs more power

Volvo C40 Recharge runs on two electric motors mated to a 78kWh battery pack. The setup makes 402hp/659Nm and allows the car to deliver a range of 530km on a single charge. On the other hand, the Kia EV6 houses a 77.4kWh battery. It generates 225.86hp/350Nm with one motor and 320.5hp/605Nm with two motors. It delivers a claimed range of 708km per charge.

Which is better?

In India, the Volvo C40 Recharge is likely to carry a price tag of around Rs. 60 lakh, while the Kia EV6 falls in the price bracket of Rs. 60.95-65.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both cars are evenly matched. However, our vote goes in favor of the EV6 for its better looks, greater range, and spacious tech-loaded cabin.

