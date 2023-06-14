Auto

How Harley-Davidson X440 will fare against Royal Enfield Classic 350

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 14, 2023 | 04:59 pm 2 min read

Both motorcycles roll on alloy wheels

Harley-Davidson is gearing up to launch its most affordable offering, the X440 in India on July 3. The cruiser bike is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it will rival the iconic Classic 350 motorcycle from the stable of Royal Enfield. Will the US-based newcomer be able to dethrone the reigning homegrown champion?

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been topping the sales charts in the sub-500cc motorbike category, since its inception in 2009. The bikemaker managed a sales figure of 26,781 units in April this year. However, the supremacy of the retro offering has been challenged by rivals such as Yezdi Roadster and Jawa 42. Soon, Harley-Davidson will join the rapidly-growing rivals' list with the X440.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks more pleasing to the eye

Royal Enfield Classic 350 flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp unit with 'tiger eye' pilot lamps, a rider-only saddle, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and wire-spoked or alloy wheels. Harley-Davidson X440 sports an XR1200-inspired fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with DRL, a single-piece stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and machined alloy wheels.

The motorcycles come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, both the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Harley-Davidson X440 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking and handling characteristics. The former gets 41mm telescopic front forks, while the latter has inverted forks at the front side. Both bikes feature dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Harley-Davidson X440 gets a more powerful engine

Powering the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a 349cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine that generates 20hp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. Harley-Davidson X440 draws power from a 440cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled motor. The mill is expected to develop around 40hp of maximum power. While the transmission option of the latter is not known, the Classic 350 gets a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 can be yours between Rs. 1.93 lakh and Rs. 2.25 lakh, while Harley-Davidson will reveal the pricing of the X440 on July 3. We expect the latter to be priced at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Classic 350 makes more sense with its better looks, reliable engine, and slightly lower price.

