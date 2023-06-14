Auto

2023 Hyundai VERNA N Line found testing: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 14, 2023 | 04:28 pm 2 min read

Hyundai VERNA N Line will be backed by a 1.5-liter Turbo-GDi petrol engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is gearing up to reveal the sporty N Line version of the VERNA in India soon. In the latest development, a production-ready mule of the sedan was spotted during a test run on our shores, in a heavily camouflaged avatar. The upcoming sedan will likely sport red elements to differentiate from the standard variant, much like its sibling, the i20 N Line.

Why does this story matter?

After witnessing the overwhelming demand for the GT version of Volkswagen Virtus, South Korean carmaker Hyundai has also decided to introduce a sporty N Line version of its premium mid-size sedan offering, the VERNA in India. The carmaker will likely provide the sedan with reworked fascia, retuned suspension setup, and a better exhaust system, similar to the i20 N Line or VENUE N Line.

The sedan will flaunt all-LED lighting setup and designer wheels

The upcoming Hyundai VERNA N Line will retain the overall silhouette of the standard model and will get red-colored accents all around. The sedan will feature a long and sculpted bonnet, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a full-width DRL, a large 'Parametric' grille, a sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, and designer blacked-out wheels. Connected LED taillights will be available at the rear end.

It will get red-colored ambient lighting and premium sound system

The interiors of the Hyundai VERNA N Line are under wraps. We expect the sedan to get a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, red-colored ambient lighting, leatherette upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, auto climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a premium sound system, and a large infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be backed by a 1.5-liter, turbo-petrol engine

Hyundai is yet to reveal the technical specifications of the VERNA N Line. We believe that the sedan will draw power from a 1.5-liter, inline-four, Turbo-GDi petrol engine that develops 158hp/253Nm. The mill would likely be mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

How much will the Hyundai VERNA N Line cost?

In India, Hyundai will disclose the pricing and availability details of the upcoming VERNA N Line at its launch event. We believe that the sporty sedan will carry a premium over the standard model, which ranges between Rs. 10.9 lakh and Rs. 17.38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Once launched, it will primarily rival the Volkswagen Virtus GT on our shores.

