Volvo introduces C40 Recharge in India as its second EV

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 14, 2023 | 12:28 pm 2 min read

Volvo C40 Recharge packs a large 78kWh battery pack (Photo credit: Volvo)

After the successful launch of the XC40 Recharge last year, Volvo has now introduced its second pure-electric car, the C40 Recharge in India. The automaker will reveal its prices soon. The EV has a futuristic appearance with its coupe-like sloping roofline and a tech-forward cabin with ADAS functions. Here's a look at what the e-SUV offers on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

Volvo has been at the forefront of safety technology since its inception. Now, the Swedish automaker is also pushing the boundaries with BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and PHEVs(Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles). The company is planning to go all-electric by 2030. After a warm reception for its XC40 Recharge in India, the carmaker has now introduced its second electric offering, the C40 Recharge.

The SUV features LED headlights with "Thor's Hammer" DRLs

Based on the CMA skateboard platform, the new Volvo C40 Recharge retains the overall silhouette of its sibling, the XC40 Recharge. It features a sculpted hood, a closed-off grille, LED headlights with signature "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, a sloping roofline, a raked windscreen, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by vertically stacked LED taillamps with wrap-around C-shaped ends.

It packs a premium sound system and air purifier

Inside, the Volvo C40 Recharge has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard and premium upholstery. The e-SUV gets a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control with an air purifier, a multifunctional steering wheel, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a 9.0-inch vertically stacked infotainment panel with built-in Google Assistant. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It promises a range of up to 530km

Volvo C40 Recharge is powered by a dual electric motor setup that is paired with a 78kWh battery pack. It develops a maximum power of 402hp and a peak torque of 660Nm. The EV promises a claimed range of up to 530km per charge.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Pricing and availability

In India, Volvo has introduced the new C40 Recharge as a stylish alternative to the XC40 Recharge. The order books for the electric SUV are expected to open soon. The automaker will likely reveal the pricing and availability details in the coming weeks. However, the premium SUV is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

