Tata Punch iCNG vs Hyundai EXTER CNG: Fuel-efficiency figures compared

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 12, 2023 | 12:13 pm 2 min read

The Punch iCNG comes equipped with Tata Motors' dual-cylinder technology (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors recently launched the Punch iCNG, with prices ranging between Rs. 7.10 lakh and Rs. 9.68 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in five variants on our shores. The micro-SUV retains the butch-looking design of its petrol-only counterpart. With its ARAI mileage revealed now, how does the compact car fare against its primary rival, the Hyundai EXTER? Let's find out.

The Punch packs a more powerful engine

The Tata Punch iCNG draws power from a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder engine that develops 73hp/103Nm in CNG mode (86hp/113Nm in petrol). The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In comparison, the Hyundai EXTER CNG is fueled by a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder engine that generates 67hp/95Nm in CNG guise (82hp/114Nm in petrol). Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

The EXTER delivers better fuel efficiency

As per ARAI figures, the Tata Punch iCNG has a fuel efficiency of 26.99km/kg. On the other hand, the Hyundai EXTER CNG delivers a marginally better mileage of 27.10km/kg. However, we believe the real-world figures will likely be similar.

The Punch iCNG uses Tata Motors's innovative dual-cylinder technology

One of the standout features of the Punch iCNG is Tata Motors's innovative dual-cylinder technology. It cleverly splits a large 60-liter tank into two smaller tanks located beneath the boot floor, maximizing storage space. The Punch iCNG boasts a boot capacity of 210 liter, which is 156 liter less than its petrol-powered counterpart. Hyundai has not revealed EXTER CNG's boot capacity.

