Tata Motors achieves one lakh production milestone for EVs

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 12, 2023 | 10:32 am 1 min read

The Nexon EV MAX is the flagship offering for Tata Motors in India (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has reached an impressive milestone, producing over one lakh electric vehicles in India. The recent 50,000 units were manufactured in just nine months. The homegrown automaker offers fully-electric powertrains across three popular vehicle body styles: hatchback (Tiago EV), sedan (Tigor EV), and SUV (Nexon EV). These electric vehicles range between Rs. 8.69 lakh and Rs. 19.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), excluding subsidies.

The Nexon EV and Tiago EV are quite popular

Tata Motors recorded the first 10,000 sales in 44 months. The next 40,000 EVs were sold in 15 months and the remaining 50,000 took nine months. The launch of the Nexon EV in 2020 played a crucial role in accelerating Tata Motors's EV sales and now Tiago EV has emerged as a popular model. The company dominates the EV market with over 85% share.

The carmaker aims to lead the charge in EV market

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors, highlighted the significant impact of state subsidies in driving sales. As part of its commitment to expand its EV line-up, the automaker plans to introduce 10 new vehicles by 2025. The compact Punch EV and Curvv coupe-SUV will debut within the next eight months. Tata Motors's electrified journey began with the Tigor EV in 2019.

