Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven concept showcased with futuristic looks: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 16, 2023 | 11:08 am 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven concept is based on the One-Bow design language (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the Vision One-Eleven concept. The coupe embraces the German marque's modern design philosophy and pays homage to the iconic C111 experimental prototype from the 1970s. The concept vehicle also features the signature gullwing doors of the legendary 1954 300 SL model. The futuristic four-wheeler draws power from "axial-flux" electric motors designed by British motor manufacturer YASA.

Why does this story matter?

Known for pushing the boundaries of innovation and luxury mobility, Mercedes-Benz has showcased path-breaking concepts such as the VISION EQXX, VISION AVTR, and the Formula 1-based hypercar, the Mercedes-AMG One, in recent years. Now, the automaker has revealed the futuristic-looking Vision One-Eleven concept with an aerodynamic body, distinctive gullwing doors, interiors with augmented-reality technology, and an eye-catching orange-and-black paint job.

The coupe is based on the One-Bow design philosophy

The Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven concept is skillful execution of Mercedes-Benz's One-Bow design philosophy. It features a sculpted hood with air vents, an elongated oval-shaped grille with integrated LED headlights and a blacked-out honeycomb-mesh pattern, an air splitter, a raked windscreen, signature gullwing doors, flared wheel arches, designer wheels, a large diffuser, and pixelated-style LED taillamps. The car flaunts a quirky-looking orange-and-black color scheme.

It is offered with all-new axial-flux electric motors

Although the Vision One-Eleven is a styling exercise, Mercedes-Benz has backed the concept coupe with a new axial-flux motor on each wheel, along with a liquid-cooled battery pack with F1-inspired cylindrical cells. The motors are developed by electric motor specialist YASA, which is a 100% subsidiary of the carmaker since July 2021. The setup could likely generate a combined output of around 1,300hp.

The car features bucket-type seats and a yoke-style steering wheel

Inside, the Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven concept gets a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with silver, orange, and white theme. It features low-slung bucket-type seats with Formula One-styled legs-up seating posture, multi-point seatbelts, a full-length narrow dashboard with augmented-reality technology, hex-screened side glass, and a yoke-style multifunctional steering wheel with aluminum elements. Passengers' safety would likely be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

What does the Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven concept showcase?

The pricing details of the all-new Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven are not disclosed to the general public as it is still in an early concept stage. While it is a styling exercise, the automaker has showcased production-ready components such as axial-flux motors and F1-inspired battery pack.

