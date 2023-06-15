Auto

Kia Seltos (facelift) to arrive in August: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 15, 2023 | 06:42 pm 2 min read

Kia Seltos (facelift) will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image

Kia Motors is gearing up to unveil the 2023 iteration of Seltos in the Indian market soon. The updated SUV will likely arrive in August. In the latest development, dealerships across the country have started accepting pre-orders for the mid-size offering against a refundable token of Rs. 25,000, albeit unofficially. What to expect from the upgraded model? Here's everything we know so far.

Why does this story matter?

Despite its premium price tag, Kia Seltos become one of the best-selling cars in India in 2019. While the mid-size SUV was praised for its design and feature-rich cabin, it was criticized heavily for its built quality after an accident in 2021 split the car into two parts. The automaker has upgraded the facelifted model extensively to meet global safety standards.

The SUV will feature a tiger-nose grille and designer wheels

The updated Kia Seltos will retain the silhouette of the current-generation model. It will feature a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded tiger-nose grille, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, revised bumpers with silvered skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear end.

It will get a spacious five-seater cabin with premium upholstery

The facelifted Kia Seltos will get a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard and premium upholstery. It will feature a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, connected car technology, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Passengers' safety would be ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The upcoming Kia Seltos (facelift) will likely be backed by a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (160hp/253Nm), a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol motor (113.4hp/144Nm), and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel mill (113.4hp/250Nm). Transmission duties could be handled by a manual, an iMT, a CVT, and a DCT gearbox.

How much will the Kia Seltos (facelift) cost?

Kia Motors will announce the pricing and availability details of the Kia Seltos (facelift) at the time of launch expected to happen sometime in August. We expect it to carry a premium over the current model, which ranges between Rs. 10.89 lakh and Rs. 19.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV will primarily rival the Hyundai CRETA and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

