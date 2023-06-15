Auto

Royal Enfield's sales rise in 2023: Know motorcycles in demand

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 15, 2023 | 06:32 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the brand's best-selling model in India (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular motorcycle brands in India. The Chennai-based automaker has witnessed a 22% year-over-year growth with 77,461 units sold in May 2023, as opposed to 63,643 units last year. With models such as the Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350 topping the sales charts in the sub-500cc segment, here's a look at the company's popular models.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: A retro-inspired motorcycle

Royal Enfield Classic 350 ranges between Rs. 1.93 lakh and Rs. 2.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The motorcycle features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp, a wide handlebar, chromed mirrors, a rider-only saddle, and 18-inch wire-spoked wheels. For safety, it gets disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is fueled by a 349cc, single-cylinder, J-series engine (20hp/28Nm).

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: A scrambler with neo-retro styling

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available between Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 1.75 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The scrambler flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a blacked-out round headlamp, a ribbed-pattern seat, and a circular LED taillamp. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, single/dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. The bike draws power from a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (20.2hp/27Nm).

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: A modern-age cruiser with old-school appeal

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is priced in the range of Rs. 2.31-Rs. 2.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The cruiser sports a muscular fuel tank, split-type seats, a large windscreen, and designer alloy wheels. For safety, it has disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. The popular bike is backed by a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder engine (20.2hp/27Nm).

Royal Enfield Himalayan: An ADV with a neo-retro twist

Royal Enfield Himalayan ranges between Rs. 2.16 lakh and Rs. 2.28 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It gets a prominent beak, a circular headlamp, a wide handlebar, a raised windscreen, split-style seats, and wire-spoked wheels. Rider safety is ensured by disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The ADV runs on a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine (24hp/32Nm).

Royal Enfield 650cc range

Royal Enfield 650cc line-up consists of three models in India. The motorcycles currently lead the 650cc segment. The range starts at Rs. 3.03 lakh for the Interceptor 650, Rs. 3.19 lakh for the Continental GT 650, and Rs. 3.49 lakh for the Super Meteor 650.

