Auto

Interiors of Hyundai EXTER revealed before India launch: Check features

Interiors of Hyundai EXTER revealed before India launch: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 15, 2023 | 03:40 pm 2 min read

Hyundai EXTER features H-shaped lighting elements (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Ahead of its official launch in India on July 10, Hyundai has revealed the interiors of the EXTER micro-SUV. The upcoming car features an all-black interior theme and semi-leatherette upholstery with 'EXTER' branding on the front seats. To recall, the carmaker opened the order books for the four-wheeler in May against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. Here's everything we know about EXTER.

Why does this story matter?

The micro-SUV segment has been growing rapidly over the past few years. Tata Motors leads the category with its highly successful Punch model. Now, Hyundai has decided to enter the highly-competitive segment with the all-new EXTER. To keep the hype alive, the South Korean automaker has been regularly releasing details about the upcoming SUV's design and features.

The micro-SUV flaunts H-shaped lighting elements and a parametric grille

Following Hyundai's 'Parametric Dynamics' design philosophy, the EXTER features a sculpted clamshell hood, bumper-mounted projector headlamps, a wide parametric grille, and H-shaped LED DRLs. It also gets design elements such as silvered skid plates, roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear end of the micro-SUV flaunts H-shaped LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

The car features a voice-enabled sunroof and connected car technology

Inside, the new Hyundai EXTER gets a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black interior theme. The SUV features premium semi-leatherette upholstery, a voice-enabled sunroof, a dashcam with dual cameras, connected car technology with over 60 functions, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ESC, ABS, and hill-hold assist.

Two powertrain options are available

Hyundai EXTER can be booked with either an E20 fuel-compliant 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine or a 1.2-liter bi-fuel motor (petrol/CNG). Power figures are yet to be disclosed by the carmaker. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

How much will the Hyundai EXTER cost?

The pricing and availability details of the all-new EXTER will be announced by Hyundai at the launch event in India on July 10. We believe that the capable entry-level SUV will sport a starting price tag of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the car will rival the likes of Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Citroen C3.

Share this timeline