Ola S1 Pro (2nd Generation), Air, and X compared

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 16, 2023 | 01:10 pm 2 min read

Ola S1 Pro (2nd Generation) promises 195km of range

Ola Electric has introduced the S1 X and second-generation S1 Pro scooters in India. The S1 Air model introduced last month, has also been updated. As for the highlights, all three vehicles bear stylish looks, offer several tech-based facilities, and are fueled by electric powertrains. So, how do the two-wheelers differ from each other? Let us have a look.

The S1 Air comes in 6 shades

Ola S1 Pro (2nd Generation), S1 Air, and S1 X have a smiley-shaped LED headlight, a touchscreen instrument cluster, a flat seat, and a pillion grab rail. The Pro model rides on alloy rims shod in tubeless tires, while the other two make do with steel rims. The Pro and X versions come in five shades, while the Air variant is available in six.

S1 X is the lightest

S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is 1,861mm long, has a ground clearance of 160mm, and weighs 116kg. S1 Air has a length of 1,859mm, a ground clearance of 165mm, and a weight of 108kg. S1 X is 1,860mm long, weighs 101kg, and has 160mm ground clearance.

S1 Pro delivers the highest range

S1 Pro packs an 11kW motor and a 4kWh battery. It hits a top speed of 120km/h and delivers a 195km range. S1 Air houses a 6kW motor and a 3kWh battery. It attains a top speed of 90km/h and promises 151km range. Finally, S1 X gets a 6kW motor, a 2kWh/3kWh battery, and a top speed of 85km/h. It also has 151km range.

All three scooters come with a CBS

The Pro model gets disc brakes on both wheels, while the Air and X variants come equipped with drum units. All three feature a CBS and multiple riding modes for better handling. Suspension duties on the three electric scooters are taken care of by twin telescopic forks on the front side and dual rear shock absorbers (mono-shock unit on the S1 Pro).

How much do they cost?

The Ola S1 X costs between Rs. 89,999-99,999, the S1 Air is priced at Rs. 1.2 lakh, and the S1 Pro (2nd Generation) sports a price figure of Rs. 1.47 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

