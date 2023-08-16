Mahindra reveals fresh branding and audio identity for EVs

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 16, 2023 | 11:38 am 2 min read

The new logo will feature on the upcoming XUV.e8 model (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has unveiled a new brand identity for its upcoming EV lineup, which will be based on the INGLO modular platform. The revamped logo represents "infinite possibilities" and pays tribute to the automaker's rich racing heritage. Mahindra Electric Automobiles Limited (MEAL) introduced the fresh identity with the Thar.e concept, and it will also be featured on the forthcoming XUV.e8, slated for launch in 2024.

What else is new?

The carmaker has joined forces with AR Rahman to create an audio identity called "Le Chalaang." This sonic anthem comprises over 75 sounds for functions like drive sounds, seatbelt alerts, and turn indicators. Mahindra has also partnered with Harman and Dolby Atmos to deliver a 360-degree surround sound experience in its upcoming EVs. This will be complemented by active ambient lighting and high-resolution animations.

A look at Mahindra's upcoming EV lineup

Mahindra's EV push will commence with the launch of the XUV.e8, an electric version of the XUV700, in 2024. Following this, the BE (Born Electric) range of cars will debut in 2025, starting with the BE.05 in October. The new brand identity will be a prominent feature on all future EVs, showcasing Mahindra's unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation in the electric vehicles market.

