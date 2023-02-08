Auto

Discounts on Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo, XUV300 this February

Discounts on Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo, XUV300 this February

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 08, 2023, 01:12 pm 3 min read

Mahindra Bolero is available with the maximum discount of Rs. 70,000 this February (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown automaker Mahindra is offering a slew of benefits on select models in India this February. The discounted cars include the Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo, and XUV300. They are available with offers of up to Rs. 70,000. Sadly, there are no benefits on the XUV400 EV, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, Thar, and XUV700 this month. Let us take a look at the offers.

Why does this story matter?

Mahindra is known to be an SUV specialist worldwide, with a wide variety of models in its portfolio.

At a time when other automakers are raising prices due to increased input costs, the homegrown brand is offering discounts on its cars.

This will surely entice potential customers to look at the offerings and boost sales on our shores.

Mahindra XUV300: Price begins at Rs. 8.41 lakh

There are discounts of up to Rs. 36,500 on the Mahindra XUV300 this month. It gets a silvered skid plate, projector headlamps, LED taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, and roof rails. The car has a 5-seater cabin with six airbags, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and a sunroof. It is backed by a 1.2-liter petrol engine (108.6hp/200Nm) and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (115hp/300Nm).

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Price starts at Rs. 9.48 lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 59,000 this February. It sports a chrome-lined grille, fog lamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, swept-back headlamps, and side steppers. There are seven seats, cruise control, multiple airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system, inside. The SUV is fueled by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 100hp/260Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Bolero: Price begins at Rs. 9.53 lakh

Mahindra Bolero is available with discounts of up to Rs. 70,000 this month. It has a chrome-slatted grille, a flat hood, halogen headlights, body-colored ORVMs, and 16-inch wheels. Inside, there is a dual-tone dashboard, USB chargers, dual airbags, and fabric upholstery. The car is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that makes 75hp/210Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Marazzo: Price starts at Rs. 13.71 lakh

This February, Mahindra Marazzo is getting up to Rs. 37,000 off. The MPV flaunts projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a sleek chrome grille, and a rear spoiler. USB chargers, up to eight seats, multiple airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console are present inside. The four-wheeler draws power from a 1.5-liter diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The setup generates 121hp/300Nm.