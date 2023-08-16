Top features of the all-new Mahindra Thar.e concept SUV

Auto

Top features of the all-new Mahindra Thar.e concept SUV

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 16, 2023 | 10:32 am 2 min read

Mahindra Thar.e concept features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has taken the wraps off the Thar.e concept, an electric version of the popular Thar based on a modified INGLO platform. The new model is showcased as a five-door EV featuring a distinctive boxy design with unique elements such as 'Thar.e' badging, squared wheel arches, and eye-catching dual-tone alloy wheels. Here's a look at the best features of the all-electric SUV concept.

The e-SUV features a boxy design and all-LED lighting setup

The Mahindra Thar.e concept retains the silhouette of its ICE-powered counterpart while showcasing its futuristic design philosophy. The concept EV flaunts a sculpted clamshell hood, a sleek closed-off grille with 'Thar.e' badging and illuminated vertical slats, rugged bumpers with orange-colored tow hooks, squared wheel arches, and rugged alloy wheels with large all-terrain tires. Squared LED taillamps and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel grace the rear.

It is based on a customized INGLO-P1 platform

To stay true to the offroading credentials of the ICE-powered Mahindra Thar, the all-electric Thar.e concept utilizes a customized INGLO-P1 platform. The EV boasts revised dimensions such as an impressive ground clearance of 250-300mm and a wheelbase ranging between 2,775mm and 2,975mm to enhance its off-road capabilities. It has a front overhang of 640-680mm and a rear overhang of 680-740mm.

It will be backed by a capable electric powertrain

Mahindra is yet to reveal the technical details of the Thar.e concept. However, we expect the EV to draw power from a dual-motor setup in a four-wheel-drive configuration. The motors will be paired to a large 60kWh battery pack.

The EV will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system

The interiors of the Mahindra Thar.e are under wraps. We expect the EV to feature a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, upholstery made using sustainable materials, a plush bench seat for the second row, a new multifunctional steering wheel with a screen, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

When will the Mahindra Thar.e debut?

The Mahindra Thar.e is currently in early concept stage. We expect the homegrown carmaker to reveal the final production version by late 2024 or early 2025. The rugged EV is set to officially debut sometime by mid-2025 for the global markets.

Share this timeline