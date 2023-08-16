2024 Mercedes-AMG GT previewed in a teaser: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 16, 2023 | 10:09 am 2 min read

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT will debut on August 19. Representative image (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has given fans a sneak peek of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT through a short video posted on their Instagram account. The clip showcases the car's V8 engine and all-wheel drive, highlighting the coupe's long hood and the powerful roar of the mill. The video concludes with an announcement that it will make its debut on August 19, accompanied by the tagline "So AMG."

Take a look at the teaser

GT will retain the biturbo V8 mill

While Mercedes-AMG is gradually shifting toward smaller engines with fewer cylinders, the company has decided to retain the biturbo V8 for the GT. It is still unclear whether a four-cylinder engine will be included in the GT lineup, similar to what is seen in the SL43 model. The SL43's motor features a mild-hybrid system, generating an impressive 381hp of power and 480Nm of torque.

A special edition SL is also in the works

In addition to the AMG GT, Mercedes-Benz is set to unveil a special edition of the SL during Monterey Car Week. This presentation is expected to showcase the company's Manufaktur customization service, highlighting the extensive options available for the top-of-the-line convertible. Launched in 2021, the luxurious 2+2 convertible will share the spotlight with the AMG GT in Monterey, California.

